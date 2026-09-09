Bengaluru hosts Bridgerton-inspired ball with gowns, gloves and waltzes. Watch

Floor-length ball gowns, elbow-length gloves, elaborate hair-dos and couples doing the waltz — these are not things that immediately come to mind when one thinks of “Bengaluru”, but that’s exactly what happened when the Silicon Valley of India hosted a Bridgerton-inspired ball.

A social club hosted a Bridgerton-inspired ball in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@togetherapp.in)

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Bengaluru recently traded its pub parties for a Bridgerton-inspired ball, complete with “elegance, romance, and a little bit of scandal” — and those are the words of the organisers.

The ball was organised by Together, a social club that hosts themed events in cities across India. Sharing a video from the ball on Instagram, the club wrote: “And just like that, Bangalore had its first Bridgerton Ball. An evening of elegance, romance, and a little bit of scandal.”

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The Bridgerton ball took place at Arena Brewhouse, Indiranagar on Sunday, September 6. Titled “Lady Whistledown Affair”, it had photo booths and a candlelit dinner, besides the ballroom dancing.

What is Bridgerton?

Bridgerton is a Netflix period drama based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, set among the aristocratic families of Regency-era London. The series is known for its glamorous, modern take on Regency romance, blending traditional courtship and lavish balls with contemporary music and storytelling.

Also read:₹25,000 to attend dance ball. They got no food, no chairs, one dancing stripper"> Bridgerton fans paid ₹25,000 to attend dance ball. They got no food, no chairs, one dancing stripper

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Its dresses and costumes are a major part of its appeal, featuring elaborate gowns, intricate embroidery, vibrant colours, corsets, gloves and statement jewellery.

In Bengaluru, all this and more was on display as couples took to the dance floor to perform the waltz in elaborate costumes. While the women paired their colourful ball gowns with elbow-length gloves, even the men dressed up in formals. Some even sported full Regency era-inspired regalia.