Bengaluru man praises Swiggy’s mandatory leave policy, internet says ‘hard agree’

A Swiggy employee has praised the company’s leave policy which stipulates that if a mandatory holiday falls on a weekend, employees get the following Monday off. Saptarshi Prakash, head of design at Swiggy, shared a LinkedIn post on the policy, calling it an underrated perk of working with the food delivery aggregator.

Swiggy executive Saptarshi Prakash prasied the company's leave policy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is one of the most underrated things about working at Swiggy. If a mandatory holiday falls on the weekend, the following Monday is a holiday,” Prakash said in his LinkedIn post on Monday.

The post came just one day after Independence Day, which this year fell on a Saturday. While many professionals across the country rued a ‘missed day off’ from work due to the national holiday falling on a weekend, Saptarshi Prakash — along with other Swiggy employees — still got to enjoy a long weekend.

‘Thoughtful policy’

In his LinkedIn post, Saptarshi Prakash called it a thoughtful policy that works in the favour of employees. For Prakash, it also meant being able to spend more time with his family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Enjoying the Monday off after Independence Day, he wrote: “So this morning was for a slow walk with my daughter, instead of the usual Monday rush.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enjoying the Monday off after Independence Day, he wrote: “So this morning was for a slow walk with my daughter, instead of the usual Monday rush.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I have always felt that these small thoughtful policies often mean more in everyday life, than the grand gestures companies tend to talk about,” the IIT Madras-educated executive at Swiggy said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Today, this one meant a little more time with her,” he concluded.

Leave policy wins praise

People in the comments section were overwhelmingly in favour of such a leave policy. They called it a sign of a company that cares about employee wellbeing.

“Where companies try to halve 5% appraisals, force employees back to the office, and stretch work till 11 PM in the name of client priorities, it’s refreshing to see Swiggy showing that employee wellbeing still matter,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Hard agree on this! Specially days like independence day, especially in times like these when so many countries are fighting for their autonomy. Giving people time with their families, time to actually enjoy the day being celebrated! So glad Swiggy has this culture!” another said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many said that such a policy should be mandatory in all organisations.

“In working culture where using PTOs feel like crime, policies like these feels too good to be true (this should be mandatory),” a LinkedIn user commented under the post.