Bengaluru man says he feels poor despite earning 2 lakh a month: 'I have money, but...'

A 26-year-old Bengaluru-based man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after admitting that he feels "poor" despite earning ₹2 lakh a month and having no debt. In a post titled "Rant, Feeling poor: Earning ₹2l a month with ₹0 debt," the man said that while he is financially stable on paper, he constantly worries about money and struggles to feel content.

The man said that even buying a shirt priced above ₹750 makes him anxious. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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"I'm 26 and I make ₹2 lakh a month. I don't have any debts, and neither does my family. It's just my parents and me. We grew up pretty poor, like our household income was never more than ₹6-7k until I was 21, which is when I got my first job. We used to live in a tiny 10x10 room," the Redditor shared.

He said that after starting his career, he ensured his parents no longer had to work and moved them into a 2BHK home in his hometown, while he rented a 2BHK in Bengaluru.

Detailing his finances, he shared that he invests ₹30,000 in mutual funds every month, puts ₹10,000 into fixed or recurring deposits, and another ₹10,000 into gold chits. He also sends ₹15,000-20,000 home to his parents and spends around ₹25,000 on rent and other monthly expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past few years, he said that he has accumulated ₹4 lakh in stocks, ₹2 lakh in fixed deposits, around ₹2-2.5 lakh in gold, and keeps another ₹6 lakh in his salary account. He added that he has bought a scooter for commuting, furnished his parents' home with appliances and furniture, purchased a MacBook M2 and a smartphone, and now pays for his parents' health insurance as well as his own life insurance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past few years, he said that he has accumulated ₹4 lakh in stocks, ₹2 lakh in fixed deposits, around ₹2-2.5 lakh in gold, and keeps another ₹6 lakh in his salary account. He added that he has bought a scooter for commuting, furnished his parents' home with appliances and furniture, purchased a MacBook M2 and a smartphone, and now pays for his parents' health insurance as well as his own life insurance. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite these milestones, the Redditor said he never feels wealthy. "Honestly, I feel satisfied with what I've achieved, maybe even a bit accomplished sometimes, but I never feel rich," he wrote.

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The man said that he is now preparing for his wedding, which he expects will cost at least ₹10 lakh. He also hopes to buy a used car worth ₹3-4 lakh, purchase land in his hometown costing ₹10-15 lakh, and has recently been considering buying a motorcycle worth around ₹2 lakh.

"I have money, but not enough for everything. Choosing one thing means I have to let go of others," he wrote.

He also reflected on comparing himself with friends back home who work manual jobs or drive auto-rickshaws. "They seem happy and content... Years ago, they all had R15, MT, or Pulsar bikes, often on loans. With my financial literacy, I never wanted to do that. But even though they were constantly in debt, they bought things, spent money, and lived life to the fullest," he said.

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"I don't understand why I feel so left behind when, on paper, I'm miles ahead of them," he added.

The 26-year-old said that even buying a shirt priced above ₹750 makes him anxious. "I've checked all the boxes for a stress-free life, but I'm still stressed," he wrote.

"I'm not saying I live modestly; I'm in Bangalore, I eat out, go out with friends, have occasional parties, and take trips with friends. But still, I don't feel content; I don't feel rich," he added.

Concluding the post, the man sought advice from others, asking whether buying assets like a car or land would finally make him feel financially secure, or whether he should simply invest more.

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What did social media say?

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The post resonated with many Reddit users, who urged the man not to let financial anxiety overshadow his achievements.

One user wrote, "I think it's not about feeling rich but rather getting out of the older mentality but without going into overspending mode. You are already doing better that many people out there, please don't let overthinking steal the joy from you."

"Dont be so hard on yourself OP, you're already doing amazing. Spend time and money on yourself without feeling guilty. There will never be enough money to be calling yourself rich, try practicing gratitude and look back in the mirror once in a while how much you've accomplished! Proud of you OP, and all the best for the future," commented another.

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"Classic trap of the sandwich generation. You make great income, but have no assets, and trying to generate those assets will make you feel even poorer. You have already done a lot for your family, be proud of that. But assets take time, and you won't feel rich by spending. Don't be in a hurry, and definitely don't take stupid risks like investing everything in small caps or even gold. Invest sensibly and keep working hard on your career, you'll be in a very solid place by your mid 30s," wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)