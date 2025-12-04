Bengaluru society asks bachelors to pay 5,000 fine for having girls stay overnight

A Bengaluru-based Reddit user has revealed that he and his flatmate were fined ₹5,000 by their residential society because “girls stayed overnight” at their flat. The Bengaluru man shared a screenshot of the invoice raised by their society and wondered whether any legal action could be taken against them. A Bengaluru man reveals he was fined ₹ 5,000 by his society for overnight guests (Shutterstock)

A fine for bachelors

In his Reddit post, the man explained that his housing society has a rule stating that bachelors cannot have guests staying overnight. However, there are no such restrictions for families.

“Basically our society has a rule that bachelors are not allowed to have guests overnight but no restriction for family. We pay the same maintenance and everything,” he said.

In an invoice dated November 1, the society fined him and his flatmate ₹5,000 for having girls stay overnight at their flat. They even mentioned the date of the infraction and the number of girls who stayed overnight.

“Two girls stayed overnight,” read the comment on the invoice, mentioning that the infraction occurred on October 31.

“This is like the first violation and I didn't even get a warning. I know it's too small of an issue but it doesn't feel nice to be treated inferiorly. Even though there is no big legal action I can take, can I do anything meaningful so that they will reconsider this?” the Bengaluru man asked.

Reddit says ‘name and shame’

Several Reddit users weighed in on the bachelor’s dilemma. Many agreed that legal action could be taken against the society but would not be worth the hassle.

Some suggested looking for a new place to move. Others urged the Reddit user to name and shame the society so other unmarried men could steer clear of it.

“This s*** isn’t enforceable, and if you had a lot of money and time, you could take them to court. Unfortunately, you probably don’t have the time or money for that - so the actionable thing you probably should do is find a new place to live,” one person advised.

“This fine does not make any sense. It is like the society treating themselves as an Oyo hotel,” said another.

“You could technically fight this legally but there's no end to this s**t. Landlord will eventually just ask you to move out. It's a cultural problem in our country that won't go away for many decades at least,” a Reddit user opined.

