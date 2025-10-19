Noida bachelors light up balcony for Diwali after going viral for lazy decor

Two flatmates from Noida, who became overnight internet sensations for their half-hearted Diwali decorations, have now made amends — and lit up their balcony in true festive spirit. Kulwant Singh lights up his balcony in Noida after some lighthearted internet trolling (Instagram/@kulwant_singh0810)

Kulwant Singh and Yageshwar, residents of a high-rise society in Noida, were thrust into the spotlight after a video of their balcony — draped with just a single string of green fairy lights — went massively viral on Instagram. Amid rows of brightly lit balconies, theirs stood out like a sore thumb.

The context

The clip, shared two days ago by Noida-based vlogger Karun Lakshya (@yourmaddyrider), showed him chuckling as he zoomed into the sparsely decorated balcony.

“Keh raha hai, bhai main nahi laga raha. Bhaad mein jaaye (the homeowner probably said, ‘I’m not doing it. Go to hell’),” Maddy said in the video, laughing. He captioned the post: “Ek aalsi insaan ki kahani during Diwali preparation (The story of a lazy man during Diwali preparation).”

The Noida blogger later visited the poorly-decorated apartment and found that its occupants — Kulwant and Yageshwar — had not decorated it properly because of plants kept on the balcony.

Yageshwar even said that he had planned to decorate the space properly — but decided not to after watching Maddy’s viral video. “Main pehle hi jaanta tha bachelor hoga (I knew the flat would have bachelors living in it),” Maddy joked.

The video then showed Kulwant arriving with string lights and plans to decorate the balcony properly.

The update

A day later, Instagram users scrolling the app stumbled upon a new video. This one showed Kulwant, true to his word, hanging string lights on the balcony.

The video was filmed by a woman who was heard saying “Ab iss bande ko akal aayi hai toh ye poori balcony mein light laga raha hai (Now this man has seen sense so he’s stringing up lights on the balcony).”

The video then showed Kulwant hanging up the fairy lights, and, later, the yellow lights lit up for Diwali.

Once again, the internet was delighted. Comments under the video were largely amused. “Power of social media,” wrote one person. “Chronically active enough to see both just after they posted,” another quipped.

“Cyber bullied into putting up more Diwali lights,” a viewer added.