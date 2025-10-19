Noida bachelor’s one-string Diwali decor gets 23 million views, internet in splits

Diwali is a time when many people decorate their homes with diyas and fairy lights. One man, however, has won the internet with his ‘half-hearted’ Diwali decor — hanging only one string of lights over a small part of his balcony. A string of Diwali lights is breaking the internet. Read on to find out how.(Instagram/@yourmaddyrider)

The viral ‘green lights vala flat’

A video of the Diwali decor first went viral two days ago, when Noida-based vlogger Karun Lakshya (@yourmaddyrider) shared footage of the green lights on Instagram.

Maddy, as the vlogger is better known, could barely hold back his laughter as he zoomed into the green fairy lights hung haphazardly over a small part of the balcony railing.

“Keh raha hai, bhai main nahi laga raha. Bhaad mein jaaye (the homeowner probably said ‘I’m not doing it. Go to hell’)” the Noida-based vlogger said as he filmed the Diwali lights. Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it: “Ek aalsi insaan ki khanai during Diwali preparation (The story of a lazy man during Diwali preparation).”

The video went massively viral online, racking up over 23 million views and thousands of amused comments.

Meeting the flat’s residents

One day after the video went viral, Maddy and his wife decided to go and meet the residents of the apartment. They did not go empty-handed — they carried a pack of lights as a gift.

After ringing the doorbell, they were greeted by a man who laughed when he realised why they had showed up at his doorstep — it turned out that he had already watched the video. The man introduced himself as Yageshwar and explained that the green lights are hung on the balcony for all 12 months of the year.

He further explained that the reason he did not cover the whole balcony in lights like many others was because he and his flatmates had plants there.

“Main pehle hi jaanta tha bachelor hoga (I knew the flat would have bachelors living in it),” Maddy quipped after meeting Yageshwar.