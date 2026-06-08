Bengaluru software developer drives Rapido on weekends despite MNC job with 6-figure salary

A Bengaluru software developer has caught the internet’s attention after allegedly revealing that he drives Rapido on weekends, despite working at an MNC and earning a 6-figure salary.

The post sparked mixed reactions online. (X/@Shabaz1406)

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Taking to X, a user named Shabaz shared that he met the 35-year-old techie during a ride to Bannerghatta. He said that the driver initially spoke in Kannada before switching to English upon realising that the passenger was not fluent in the language.

“Today, while traveling to Bannerghatta, I booked a Rapido. The rider, a 35-year-old, started speaking in Kannada, realized mine wasn’t great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I’m a software engineer,” Shabaz wrote.

During the conversation, Shabaz said that the Rapido driver revealed that he was not a full-time gig worker but a software developer employed at an MNC. “He told me he’s also a software developer at an MNC, earning a six figure salary. But on weekends, he drives Rapido because he’s married, has a young child, and wants the extra income to support his family,” the techie said.

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote that the revelation left him wondering whether even well-paid tech professionals are struggling to keep up with the expenses of living in Bengaluru and other major Indian cities. “It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?” Shabaz wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote that the revelation left him wondering whether even well-paid tech professionals are struggling to keep up with the expenses of living in Bengaluru and other major Indian cities. “It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?” Shabaz wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media reactions

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering mixed reactions.

One user wrote, “I recently encountered an IT Operations engineer who operates an auto-rickshaw. When questioned about his motivation, he explained that he does it for personal satisfaction, enjoyment, and the unique opportunity to interact with people.”

“Some time what you earn is kept safe for bigger dreams and live with what you earn by additional ways of work,” commented another.

“In Hyderabad I have met multiple software people who are working as drivers in driveu and drivers4me app. I don'r know if this story is real or fake but it's really happening in Hyderabad. I have also met many good students who are planning abroad and doing part-time driving,” shared a third user.

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“Someone with a 6 figure salary thinks it is not enough and spending weekends away from family. Whom is he earning for? And when will he enjoy his earnings. By late 40s when this realisation kicks in he has already spent best years of his life away from his wife and kids,” one user wrote.

“You'll be surprised how stressful it is when you're the sole breadwinner in your household. Plus, a six figure salary with EMIs, kids education, and supporting parents, leaves you with practically no savings,” shared another.