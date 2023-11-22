Bengaluru taxi driver’s culinary tip leads Jonty Rhodes to roadside feast

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to social media on November 21 to share how a local taxi driver’s suggestion led him to a nearby eatery. The cricketer got out of the taxi for a quick bite because the driver told him that ‘traffic will be standing’. Rhodes also expressed his appreciation for the flavours of South India and thanked the driver for his recommendation.

Jonty Rhodes enjoying food at an eatery in Bengaluru. (X/@JontyRhodes8)

“When a taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested stopping at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite because, according to him: ‘traffic will be standing!’ Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia,” wrote Jonty Rhodes while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows him enjoying his food while posing for the camera.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture was shared on November 21. It has since been viewed by over 8.9 lakh people. The share also has nearly 17,400 likes. A few even took to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“Brilliant catch as always, Mr Rhodes!” posted an individual.

Another added, “I’m tempted to have Mangalore buns now . Try some goli baje and sajige.”

“Sounds like a delicious adventure! Thanks for sharing your culinary journey in Bengaluru,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “What place was that?”

“How come my taxi driver never does this? My driver takes me straight to the destination. Damn!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is super. Please try Mysore baji the next time. Very delicious.”

“Liked always your magical fielding in the ground and now down to earth attitude on the road,” remarked a seventh.

