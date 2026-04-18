Bengaluru techie at JP Morgan breaks down 30K monthly spend, rent takes biggest chunk

A 23 year old software engineer working at JP Morgan in Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses. Taking to Instagram, Arushi Garg posted a candid video explaining how much she spends while living in the city, offering a glimpse into the financial realities faced by young professionals.

A Bengaluru techie revealed her monthly expenses.(Instagram/arushiexploress)

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(Also read: Mumbai woman explains why she quit JP Morgan job: ‘I saved aggressively before leaving’)

In the video, she says, “This is how much I spend in a month living in Bangalore as a 23-year-old software engineer working at JP Morgan. The biggest expense for each month is the rent and my share comes to around 17,000. We have a maid and my share for that comes around 2k per month.”

She goes on to outline other key expenses, adding, “Next is the groceries, which comes to around 5k per month. I also eat out and it can vary from 3k to 6k. Shopping is another big expense, it’s from somewhere between 3k to 7k.”

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing her breakdown, Garg notes, “Another expense is miscellaneous things like gifting, medicines, and it ranges from 2k to 6k. Travel costs around 1k to 2k. Those are the major expenses I have for each month and it comes around 30,000 to 35,000.” The video was shared with a caption that read, “Am I cooked?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing her breakdown, Garg notes, “Another expense is miscellaneous things like gifting, medicines, and it ranges from 2k to 6k. Travel costs around 1k to 2k. Those are the major expenses I have for each month and it comes around 30,000 to 35,000.” The video was shared with a caption that read, “Am I cooked?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

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The clip quickly drew attention, with several users weighing in on whether her spending was reasonable or excessive for Bengaluru.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “That actually sounds quite realistic for Bangalore, especially rent.” Another commented, “You are doing fine, this is pretty standard for a metro city lifestyle.” A third added, “Honestly, groceries at 5k is impressive, mine goes way higher.”

(Also read: ‘Disillusioned’ Indian man quits JPMorgan job and takes 70% pay cut: ‘Success isn’t big paychecks’)

Some users, however, felt the spending could be trimmed. “Shopping 7k per month is where you are losing money,” one person said. Another remarked, “You can easily cut down eating out and save more.” One user also questioned the rent, writing, “17k is decent, but depends a lot on the area and flat size.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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