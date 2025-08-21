Bengaluru traffic so bad, man lands in Mumbai before his friend reaches JP Nagar

Exactly how bad is the traffic in Bengaluru? Pretty bad – but you don’t have to take our word for it. Two content creators carried out a social experiment to see how bad the traffic situation actually is in the Silicon Valley of India. Two content creators conducted a social experiment to see how bad the traffic in Bengaluru is. (Instagram/@harshitchajjed)

One took a flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Mumbai – a journey that takes roughly two hours, excluding security checks. Another decided to drive from the airport to JP Nagar – a journey of roughly one-and-a-half hours, traffic permitting. Their goal was to see whether it’s quicker to reach Mumbai than to drive across Bengaluru. What happened next? Read on to find out.

An experiment in Bengaluru

Content creators Cassius Pereira and Harshit Chajjed decided to test whether one could drive across Bengaluru in the same time that it takes to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

Their experiment began at Bengaluru airport, located about 35 km north of the city. While Harshit ran into the airport, Cassius — having decided to drive to JP Nagar, located in south Bangalore — started for his car.

Cassius’ plan hit a snag almost right away — the Bengaluru man forgot where he had parked his vehicle. After searching for eight minutes, he finally found it and hit the accelerator for JP Nagar.

Stuck in Bengaluru traffic

Unfortunately, he encountered heavy traffic in Hebbal and remained stuck in the jam for almost 45 minutes. Meanwhile, Harshit checked into the airport, cleared security and enjoyed some free food. He then boarded his flight and went to sleep.

Back in Bengaluru, Cassius battled “bumper to bumper” traffic and realised that even walking was faster than driving. Finally, however, the traffic started to clear and he was able to pick up the pace.

The final result

Unfortunately for Cassius, he was only 20 minutes away from JP Nagar when he received a call from Harshit, who had already landed in Mumbai.

“Bro I reached. This is insane. I can’t believe you’re still stuck in traffic. I’ve reached Bangalore to Mumbai,” Harshit gloated, as Cassius was forced to acknowledge that perhaps Bengaluru traffic does “suck”.

Video sparks a debate

The video sparked much amusement but also a healthy discussion on the infrastructural issues facing the two Indian cities.

“Bangalore traffic doesn't suck, the lower than mediocre infrastructure sucks. The city would come to a standstill if it had to deal with Mumbai traffic,” wrote one Instagram viewer.

“Fellow Bangaloreans who are cribbing, let's see this for what it is - fun! And if you want to look further and think deeply, sure, traffic is because of people but it is also because of poor infrastructure,” another said.

“My girlfriend reached Kochi to Delhi before I could reach Kengeri from Kothanur,” a third person revealed.