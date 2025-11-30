‘Bengaluru inside a fridge’: Fog-soaked, gloomy city weather caught on camera

Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year on Saturday, November 29, when the maximum daytime temperature slipped to 21.6 degrees Celsius. A foggy Bengaluru morning was captured in a viral clip after the city saw an unexpected temperature drop.(Instagram/rajashreebhuyan)

The sudden fall in mercury caught residents off guard, leaving many shivering and seeking warmth in thick blankets. Amid this unusual weather, a video gaining traction online shows a woman capturing the gloomy, mist laden morning from her balcony.

The clip carries the text, "Bengaluru inside fridge", encapsulating the damp, cold atmosphere blanketing the city. The video is shared on Instagram by a woman named Rajashree Bhuyan, who appears to have documented her early morning view while the city struggled through the cold spell.

Take a look here at the clip:

Viral caption mirrors the city’s mood

Along with the video, she posted a caption that reads, "Temperature dropping... Gloomy morning.... Blanket odhing.. Thand me thituring", a playful yet relatable expression that resonated with many Bengaluru residents experiencing the sharp dip in temperature.

The typical maximum temperature for Bengaluru in November usually hovers around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius. However, the city saw the temperature drop significantly lower than the seasonal average on Saturday, adding to the growing online buzz around the unusual weather.

IMD attributes the temperature dip to cloudy skies and cyclone effects

According to a report in the Times of India, IMD Bengaluru’s CS Patil explained the reason behind this sharp decline. "The drop in temperature is largely influenced by cloudy weather and increased moisture in the air, along with the breeze triggered by Cyclone Ditwah," he said. He further added, "While it is common for mercury levels to drop by 1 or 2 degrees, this time it plummeted by 3 to 4, and the result is being felt everywhere. Despite it being a weekend, people either chose to stay indoors or stepped out only with winter jackets."