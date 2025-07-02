Bengaluru woman facing workplace harassment says she quit to ‘save my sanity’

A Bengaluru-based woman says she quit her job to save her sanity after months of facing mental harassment in the workplace. The woman asked for advice on rebuilding her career in a Reddit post shared earlier this week. A Bengaluru woman says she quit her job to protect her mental health (Representational image)

Facing workplace harassment

“Hey folks, I’m a 25-year-old female based in Bangalore. I recently put in my papers after months of going through mental harassment at work,” she wrote. The woman explained that she worked as a Product Experience Manager at a “major startup” where she faced harassment so severe that she would have panic attacks before stepping into the office building.

She also claimed that most of her team resigned due to the harassment, even though she tried to hang on for as long as possible.

Eventually, however, the Bengaluru-based professional realised that she needed to put her mental health first. She therefore quit her job and is now trying to find a new one.

In her post titled “Quit to save my sanity,” the woman wrote: “Right now, I’ve given myself about 4 months to find a new role, and I’m looking for opportunities in customer experience, operations or product consulting roles preferably something remote or hybrid.”

A conversation on mental health

The post has opened a conversation on mental health and toxic workplaces. Some applauded the employee for putting her mental health first, while others shared their own experiences.

“Same thing happened to me. I suffered for 5 straight months with severe food and sleep deprivation. Finally quit in the 6th month with immediate effect. Taking time off afterward honestly felt like heaven. It was tough explaining why I left when looking for another role — not everyone understands how bad toxic workplaces can be, especially those who haven’t experienced it themselves,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Looks like bad work culture is a norm in Indian startups. Founders burning investor money and expecting 1 person to do 3 people’s work to compensate for that,” another said.