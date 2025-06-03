Rishi Sunak declares open support for RCB in IPL final: ‘I’m married into a Bangalore family’

Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has thrown his weight behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they head into the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings, Times of India reported. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak firmly backed New Delhi's action against cross-border terrorism (REUTERS)

Speaking during his visit to India, Sunak explained that his connection with RCB began through family. "I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team,” he said according to the publication.

In fact, he received an RCB jersey as a wedding gift from his in-laws and has followed the team ever since. “We used to go to matches a long time ago. Even when I was in office, I’d cheer for RCB at Downing Street.”

Rishi Sunak on Virat Kohli

As RCB looks to end their long wait for a maiden IPL title, Sunak expressed admiration for the squad, particularly star batter Virat Kohli. “He’s an absolute legend,” he said, proudly showing off a bat signed by Kohli that was gifted to him by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while he was still in office, the report further added.

But it’s not just Kohli who Sunak is counting on. He hopes the team’s English players will play a big role too. “Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, I’m really hoping they contribute big time in the final,” he said.

Beyond personal fandom, Sunak praised the Indian Premier League for its far-reaching impact on global cricket. “The IPL has revolutionized the game. Today, every professional cricketer wants to be part of it,” he said.

He cited the example of England’s Jacob Bethell, whose recent performance against the West Indies he attributed, in part, to his IPL exposure. “It’s made a real difference to players back home.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 final. They wrapped up the league stage in second place with 19 points from 14 matches and went on to defeat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to seal their place in the title clash.

