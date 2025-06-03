‘Temple visits and holy dips’: RCB fans across India pray hard for team’s victory. Watch

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, fans of the Bengaluru-based franchise are leaving no stone unturned, or shrine untouched, in their prayers for a long-awaited championship victory. For many, this final is more than a game, it's a shot at redemption after 18 years of heartbreak.(X)

In viral videos circulating online, RCB supporters from across India are seen engaging in symbolic gestures. Some are taking ritual dips in holy rivers, while others are offering team jerseys at temples and performing special pujas in the name of star player Virat Kohli.

New year, new hope

RCB, often touted as one of the unluckiest teams in the league despite having a massive fan base and high-profile players, have made it to the IPL final three times in the past, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, only to fall short each time.

But this year feels different for many fans. RCB finished the league stage in second place with 19 points from 14 matches and became the first team to secure a spot in the final after a commanding eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had their own rocky road. The team last reached the final in 2014, then called Kings XI Punjab, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

With both teams chasing their maiden IPL title, the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is being billed as a showdown of hope and history.

Whether it’s superstition or undying loyalty, one thing is certain if RCB do finally lift the trophy on Tuesday, it won’t just be a victory on the field. It will be an emotional release for millions who’ve stood by the team through every near-miss.

