Where to watch RCB vs PBKS IPL final live in Bengaluru: Top 5 screening spots

Bengaluru is all set for an electrifying IPL final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket fans in the city can head to some of the liveliest venues offering live screenings of the big clash. RCB stormed into the final after a dominant win over PBKS in Qualifier 1. PBKS.(AFP)

PBKS, however, had shown their mettle in the eliminator, pulling off a thrilling chase against Mumbai Indians.

With the final showdown scheduled for 7:30 PM on June 3, here are five hotspots in Bengaluru where fans can catch all the action live:

1. The Final Showdown – Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur

Time: 5 pm onwards

Head to one of Bengaluru’s largest and most loved breweries to experience the final in a massive open-air setting. Expect food, drinks, cheers — and RCB chants!

2. Lemon Tree Suites, Whitefield

Time: 7 pm

A cozy yet vibrant venue to enjoy the match with friends and family. Great food and a high-energy crowd await.

3. Gilly’s Resto Bar, Koramangala

Time: 7 pm

Always buzzing with cricket fans, Gilly’s is a staple for match screenings in the heart of Koramangala. Loud, exciting, and RCB-crazy!

4. Buffalo Wild Wings, Indiranagar

Time: 7.30 pm

BWW is turning up the heat for the final with its B-Dubs Cricket League screening. If wings and wickets are your vibe, this is your spot.

5. High Brew, JP Nagar

Time: 7 pm

South Bengaluru’s popular hangout spot offers a grand screening experience with curated snacks and drinks to go with the big match.

