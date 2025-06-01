BCCI makes last-ditch request to Virat Kohli to reverse retirement, but with an RCB catch: 'He's going to come back...'

With each passing day, the realisation that Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket continues to hit hard. And just imagine how tough it'll be when, at the fall of India's second wicket in the first Test against England in Headingley starting June 20, No. 18 no longer walks out to bat. Irrespective of who it is – comeback man Karun Nair or India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, no Kohli at No. 4 promises to be a tough pill to swallow. Is there a chance Virat Kohli will take back his Test retirement?(AP)

But hey, there is some hope after all. There is a chance that Kohli returns for India in whites. At least that's what the BCCI has in mind. Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Arun Dhumal, has made a request to Kohli to consider reversing his decision to retire from Test cricket. Dhumal, a former BCCI treasurer, may no longer be officially associated with the BCCI, but since the IPL comes under it, he is technically a board official. And when it comes from the board, it's often pretty serious.

With Kohli having retired from T20Is and Tests, ODIs and the IPL are all the world has to witness the king create magic. However, there is a section of the public which fears the worst. With the Royal Challengers Bengaluru one win away from winning the Indian Premier League for the first time ever, what if Kohli bids farewell to the IPL too? "See neither do I think that, nor do I hope that," Dhumal told PTI when asked if he sees Kohli retiring if RCB win IPL 2025.

Dhumal's request to Virat Kohli

In fact, if anything, Dhumal urged Kohli to make a retirement U-turn if RCB win the IPL coming Tuesday. "Virat is the greatest ambassador for cricket. And the kind of commitment he has shown, I would say Virat is to cricket what [Novak] Djokovic or Roger Federer is to tennis. So I would want him to continue playing IPL and I would rather want him to reconsider his decision to retire from Test cricket," Dhumal added.

"Given the fitness that Virat has, he is probably fitter now than he was in the first season, after playing 18 editions of the IPL. And he still comes back with the same kind of energy and commitment to the game. Given his dedication in the first season and the next 17, he is going to come back with the same passion and commitment. Even if RCB wins, I would, and the whole country would want Virat to continue."