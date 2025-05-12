Virat Kohli wasn't urged to rethink retirement; instead told he doesn't fit in Test team; 'BCCI doesn't request': Report

With the suspense around Virat Kohli and his 'decision to retire' from Test cricket growing, each day is throwing a new surprise, new information. On Saturday morning, news that Kohli has informed the BCCI of his decision to walk away from Test cricket came as an absolute heartbreak for Kohli fans. The ripple effect was such that reportedly, the BCCI, out of desperation, urged Kohli to reconsider his decision, so as the Indian team that tours England for a five-Test series starting June 20 is not left inexperienced. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have already retired, leaving Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah as the only two sure-shot picks for the series. And as the series marks the start of a fresh World Test Championship cycle, no Kohli could be a body blow for India and a huge shot in the arm for England. And rightly so. Virat Kohli finds himself in a no-man's land(AFP)

However, a report in The Dainik Jagran claims something totally opposite. It states that Kohli wasn't asked to reconsider his decision at all. And if anything, Kohli was told bluntly by the decision-makers that he does not warrant a place in India's Test team anymore due to his poor form. In what turned out to be his last Test series in Australia, Kohli tallied just 190 runs from five Tests, averaging a shade above 23. In fact, 100 of those 190 runs came in a single innings, when he scored his 30th Test century in Perth – his 9th Test ton against the Aussies. Besides, in the previous series against New Zealand, Kohli's 93 runs from six innings at an average of 15.50 cut an even poorer figure.

Please note that The Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the report.

Virat Kohli was told he doesn't warrant a place in India's Test team

"The BCCI does not request anyone. A player's decision is his personal choice. We don't interfere in it," Jagran quoted a source as saying. Furthermore, that India lost the series 0-3 – their first-ever Test series loss on home soil in 12 years – and failed to progress to the final of the World Test Championship for the first time, escalated the entire matter. A meeting was held in Mumbai on May 7, where former Test captain Rohit was informed that he does not fit in India's Test set-up anymore. Turns out, Kohli was delivered the same message, although his final decision is awaited. When asked if Kohli will travel to England, the BCCI source added, "Hopefully not."

Ever since the debacle of New Zealand and Australia, the Indian team management's priority has been straightforward: to move forward, keeping Indian cricket's future in mind. Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, would not have lasted till the end of the next WTC cycle, which is in 2027, the year of the next ODI World Cup. With Rohit and Kohli keen to play their final ICC tournament in South Africa, managing two international formats along with the IPL is a gamble the BCCI wasn't willing to take.

The BCCI is in a tricky situation at the moment. It has to take care of three very important matters: come up with a revised schedule for the IPL 2025, declare the India A team's squad for the tour of England, announce the India squad for the five Tests in England, and appoint the Indian team's new Test captain, with Shubman Gill being the likely choice. With the big decision likely to be made around May 23 and the IPL's resumption on the cards, expect Kohli's decision to come anytime.