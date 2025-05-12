BCCI advised to make Virat Kohli ‘stop-gap’ captain for ENG tour amid retirement reports: 'Gill averages just 25...'

Former India batter Navjot Singh advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to appoint Virat Kohli as the “stop-gap” captain for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. He stated that his first choice for captaincy remains speedster Jasprit Bumrah, however, he thinks that Virat Kohli should be asked to lead the side in the UK if the management wants to manage the workload of the ace speedster. BCCI has been advised to appoint Virat Kohli as the stop-gap captain for the England tour. (AFP)

After Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests last week, Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to become India's next captain while Rishabh Pant is more than likely to be appointed as the vice-captain. However, the BCCI has been cautioned about Gill's below-par returns in overseas conditions.

Several reports also state that Virat Kohli has told BCCI that he intends to retire from Tests. However, the BCCI officials are in touch with the former India captain, asking him to reconsider his decision and board the flight for the five Tests against England, beginning June 20.

“After Rohit's departure, there is a lack of experience. And I give you proof of this. If you make Gill the captain, I will always advocate for Gill. I think he is the future,” Sidhu told Sports Tak.

“But Gill's record outside the subcontinent is not that great, he averages just 25. He has two half-centuries. He doesn't have a single century,” he added.

‘Give Virat Kohli the responsibility’

Sidhu also said that Kohli has a proven track record as a leader. Hence, he should be asked to lead the side if Jasprit Bumrah cannot be given the leadership role looking at his workload.

“If you don't want Bumrah as you are concerned about his back, then make Virat Kohli the stop-gap captain, which is the best possible thing. Virat Kohli, give him responsibility. Rohit and Virat made the Indian team. The era of fast bowlers came when Virat Kohli was the captain. He played an important role in team building. Many people forget,” said Sidhu.

“That's why I think it's important that Virat Kohli at the moment, I'm not saying indispensable, because it's important what the selectors might think, there is a connection between them,” he added.

Bumrah had led India in Rohit Sharma's absence in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under his captaincy, India even won the Perth Test. However, the pacer went down due to a back spasm in the Sydney Test and ever since then, there have been reports saying the management is not keen on having Bumrah as the leader.

“My first option for captaincy is Jasprit Bumrah. Why? Because if you play with 4 fast bowlers, it is cold there. It is not hot like Australia where you sweat a lot. You don't get cramps. It is cold there. Your energy is preserved. Then you get Bumrah to bowl 3-4 overs in a spell. You have other three pacers. There is relentless pressure. Bumrah is their leader. He will lead by example. Because he is conducive for fast bowling,” said Sidhu.