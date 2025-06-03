What happens if rain washes out RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad? Is there a reserve day? All you need to know

The IPL 2025 Final is hours away from starting off in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium — if the weather holds up and everything goes to plan. As of this moment, rain is expected to play a role in the early evening, complicating things for the start of the match and likely to delay the start of the game. An umpire on the field during the rain delay at Narendra Modi Stadium during Qualifier 2.(AFP)

With the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad already having faced a long delay due to inclement weather on Sunday evening, there remains a fear that the IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru might be washed out, even with the extra two hours the IPL governing council has granted each fixture to be played to completion.

Is there a reserve day for IPL 2025 Final?

However, there is a reserve day in place on June 4 should the weather prove to be poor enough to push the match entirely from June 3, or even if it is needed to complete a game that has already begun.

Fans will remember the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the same venue, which had its originally scheduled date see no action as continuous rain washed out that day’s play. However, the teams returned for another rain-interrupted match the following day, which saw the teams play 15 overs each, and CSK win by DLS method.

However, there is also a situation in which both days get washed out, and this will result in the IPL trophy going to the team which finished higher in the points table. This will be an extremely bitter pill for RCB fans to swallow, given Punjab finished top of the table, but level on points and only 0.07 points ahead in terms of the net run-rate. They will feel especially hard-done by, given that they beat Punjab in Qualifier 1 to reach the final, and will receive no reward for that particular result.

Both teams and both sets of fans will be hoping for action to come to a close today itself, with these two evenly matched teams battling it out to see who can become the one to lift their first IPL trophy. Hopefully the rain stays away, and a full game of cricket awaits.