RCB vs PBKS Ahmedabad Weather Forecast IPL 2025 Final: Will inclement rain delay crowning of first-time champions?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL final, both aiming to break their long-standing title drought. Despite being part of the league since its inception, neither franchise has managed to lift the coveted trophy—making this clash a golden opportunity to finally rewrite their history. The two teams finished in the top two after the league stage, with Punjab leading the charts with 19 points and Bengaluru right behind them with the same points but an inferior Net Run Rate. However, the win in Qualifier 1 will give Rajat Patidar and Co. a big boost over Punjab Kings, whom they have already beaten twice this season. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Check Ahmedabad Weather Forecast.(AFP)

However, the weather forecast might hamper both teams' plans, as it doesn't look all that pleasant at the moment.

Weather Forecast Ahmedabad June 3

According to AccuWeather, there's a 66 per cent chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon, casting some concern over the final for both teams and their fans. Temperatures are likely to hover around a sweltering 38 degree Celsius with high humidity levels. However, conditions are expected to ease by evening, with rain chances dropping to just 5 per cent. Despite that, a lingering 33 per cent cloud cover could still keep both camps on edge.

Weather Forecast Ahmedabad June 3(Accuweather)

Meanwhile, according to the IPL Final conditions, an additional hour to the playtime, extending the duration to 120 minutes and having a reserve day in the final are the measures in place to ensure the contest is completed.

Rain had also disrupted the start of the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2, causing a delayed kickoff. However, once the match got underway, there were no further interruptions, and Punjab Kings delivered a commanding performance to secure their spot in the final. Iyer, who had led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title triumph in 2024, produced a stunning 41-ball unbeaten 87 against MI as Punjab Kings reached their first final in 11 years.

RCB and PBKS have already clashed three times this season. Punjab Kings took the upper hand in their first meeting, but RCB bounced back emphatically, winning the next two encounters—most notably a dominant performance in Qualifier 1 that will have boosted their confidence.