Bengaluru woman says working life is better than college despite traffic, hectic schedule: ‘Freedom to build a life’

For many people, college is remembered as one of the most carefree phases of life, filled with friendships, fewer responsibilities and memorable experiences. However, a woman from Bengaluru has shared a different perspective, saying she prefers working life because of the independence and control it gives her over her choices.

A woman said she enjoyed working life more than college because it gave her greater freedom and independence. (Instagram/poo.vue)

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Taking to Instagram, Pooja Vaidya shared a video explaining why, despite the pressures of work and city life, she feels more connected to the life she is building for herself.

‘This life feels more mine’

Sharing what she described as an “unpopular opinion”, Vaidya said, "Unpopular opinion, but working life is definitely better than the college life. Okay, don't cancel me for saying this out loud. I love my college. Some of the best memories came from there, but for some reason, this life feels more mine."

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{{^usCountry}} She acknowledged that working in Bengaluru comes with its own challenges, including demanding workdays and the city’s notorious traffic. Still, she said the freedom that comes with adulthood makes the experience worthwhile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She acknowledged that working in Bengaluru comes with its own challenges, including demanding workdays and the city’s notorious traffic. Still, she said the freedom that comes with adulthood makes the experience worthwhile. {{/usCountry}}

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"Okay, Bengaluru is hectic, my work is hectic, there is traffic, and you know, sometimes I'm just, you know, dead after work. But somehow, this life gave me the freedom to decide what I want to do, where I want to eat, where I want to go out, with whom I want to go out," she said.

Vaidya added that her current life feels more intentional because she gets to make decisions for herself.

"So, this life feels much more intentional. So, college life gave me freedom within the campus, but this life gives me freedom to build a life," she added.

‘Happier building my own life’

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The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Maybe this is an unpopular opinion… but I think I’m happier building my own life than I ever was living the “best years” everyone talks about."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The post prompted reactions from social media users, with several relating to her view on independence after college. One user wrote, "Working life feels more independent." Another said, "College life has a different charm though." A third commented, "This actually makes a lot of sense." Another user highlighted the role of earning one’s own money, writing, "Financial freedom changes everything."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)