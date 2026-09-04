Bengaluru woman spends 1.8 lakh in one month, asks ‘Is this normal?’

A Bengaluru-based woman has expressed shock at how much it costs to live in the tech hub of India. Trisha Sidhwani was taken aback when she saw how much she had spent in the month of August. She shared an Instagram video where she asked if other Bengaluru residents also end up spending this much per month – and received mixed responses.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said she spent ₹1.8 lakh in August. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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(Also read: ₹1.7 lakh monthly expenses: ' ₹60,000 rent, ₹75,000 travel'">Bengaluru techie couple breaks down ₹1.7 lakh monthly expenses: ' ₹60,000 rent, ₹75,000 travel')

Monthly expenses in Bengaluru

"It's 3rd September. I wanted to see my monthly expenses, so I saw them for the month of August,” Sidhwani said in the clip.

She shared a screenshot showing that she spent ₹1.8 lakh last month.

“This is how much I spent. Is this normal? I live in Bangalore, in HSR. I don't know what I'm doing wrong. But yeah, how much do you guys spend?” she asked.

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How the internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} Sidhwani’s video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up dozens of comments. While some claimed that her spending is nothing extraordinary, others said they managed to live on much less in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sidhwani’s video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up dozens of comments. While some claimed that her spending is nothing extraordinary, others said they managed to live on much less in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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“My question is how much are y‘ll earning to be spending that much. I need to switch jobs ASAP,” wrote one person.

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“It’s normal,” another said. “Seems pretty normal for those who live in Bangalore,” a third agreed. A fourth user wrote: “Ya it’s normal. I’m also in HSR”.

Some asked Sidhwani, founder of Neat Scents, to break down the expenses. “That's not the correct way to check monthly expenses. It also includes money transferred to different self accounts, any investment etc not only expenses,” a user pointed out.

(Also read: ₹1 lakh monthly ‘without any extravagance’: ‘How to plan FIRE?’">Bengaluru family spends over ₹1 lakh monthly ‘without any extravagance’: ‘How to plan FIRE?’)

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Many shared screenshots of their own monthly spending, with the number often exceeding ₹3 lakh.

A few others, however, claimed that Sidhwani was overspending. One Instagram user said he spends ₹15,000 per month living in a 1BHK in Bengaluru.

“15K max I spend! 1RK me rehta hun! Bangalore isn't that expensive as you folks are portraying! You might be spending beyond basic needs!” the commenter said.