Bengaluru family spends over ₹1 lakh monthly ‘without any extravagance’: ‘How to plan FIRE?’

A Reddit post detailing a Bengaluru family’s monthly outlay has sparked an online debate over urban living costs and financial independence. The individual, living with their spouse and toddler, shared a monthly budget exceeding ₹1 lakh, covering basic expenses such as rent, utilities, and domestic help, with no luxury spending. Expressing frustration over mounting costs, the user questioned how middle-class households can plan for Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) under such financial pressure. The person also asked whether relocating to a Tier-2 city remains the only viable strategy for lowering living costs and achieving early retirement goals. The Reddit user wrote that they stay in Bengaluru with their spouse and toddler. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“Bangalore is expensive! How are you guys managing expenses in Bangalore?” an individual wrote on Reddit. The person gave a detailed breakdown of their current expenses.

How much do they spend each month? Nanny : 20k

Cook: 9k

Maid: 3k

Car Cleaner: 1k

Rent: 45k

Utilities: 4k

Food and Groceries: 20k

Insurance: 25k

Hometown Spends: 20k

The individual added, “Without any extravagance, we are spending around 1L+ every month.” The person questioned, “How does one plan for FIRE in such a scenario? I might even let go of the nanny, but then school fees will replace that. So, the cost won't come down.”

The person continued, “But for FIRE calculations, should we start looking at changing the estimates as well ? Should we consider moving back to a Tier #2 city just to attain FIRE?”

The individual explained they are a family of two, two adults and one toddler.

What did social media say? An individual commented, “If they’re both working demanding jobs (which they probably do, considering their income) then there’s no extravagance here.” Another expressed, “My monthly expense in Pune as a single bachelor comes out to be around 40-50k, and you’re complaining about spending 1 lac for a family of 3.”

A third posted, “I agree that the cost of living in Bengaluru is high, but let’s be honest... It's more or less the same in every major city. OP, you can’t complain that a city is ‘expensive’ while choosing to live a lifestyle with all the luxury, convenience, and amenities it offers. Which major city do you think gives you the same level of comfort and amenities for significantly less? Your claim is both funny and stupid. Mostly because you seem to want premium-city living at budget-city prices.”

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A fourth wrote, “Bangalore is becoming a nightmare for average-income people. Only people with high FAANG salaries are able to live a comfortable life.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)