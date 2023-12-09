‘Beyond rare’ solid white alligator with blue eyes born in Florida park. Watch

A Florida park welcomed an extremely rare alligator and they took to Facebook to share this happy news with the world. In their post, they introduced a solid white alligator that is not just rare but “absolutely extraordinary”.

The image shows a white alligator that is extremely rare. (Facebook/@Gatorland Orlando)

Gatorland Orlando in Florida took to Facebook and shared a video of Mark McHugh, President and CEO of the park. He excitedly announced the birth of this amazing creature and also explained why it was a special moment. The clip also features a montage of videos and images that show the newborn solid white alligator.

“For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond “rare, it is absolutely extraordinary and the first one in the world,” the park wrote.

They explained that “Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator”. They are different from albino alligators. While the albino alligators have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, leucistic alligators have brilliant blue eyes.

“The new baby female leucistic alligator and her normal coloured brother, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weigh 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long. These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world, and we are being very careful with their safety and security,” the park added. They also invited the people to help select names for the newborns.

Take a look at this beautiful newborn alligator:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 16,000 views. The post has also collected nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Facebook users say about this solid white alligator?

“Oh, those smiles! I love them!” posted a Facebook user. “So beautiful,” added another. “I'm so excited for this new baby! Gatorland just gets more exciting all the time!” joined a third. “So so so very excited for this amazing newest little Gatorland resident! Congratulations!” wrote a fourth.

