Extremely rare newborn silvery gibbon clings to mom in adorable pics

Curraghs Wildlife Park took to Instagram to announce the birth of an “extremely rare” silvery gibbon baby. The park wrote that this is the third silvery gibbon to be born in the place. Along with the descriptive post, the park also shared a series of photos that show the newborn clinging to its mom’s tummy. The image shows a newborn silvery gibbon with its mother. (Instagram/@curraghswildlifepark)

“We are delighted to announce the birth of a rare silvery gibbon at the Park! This is the 3rd baby gibbon to be born here since 2017. The little one is just over 2 weeks old now. ‘Slamet’ is doing a great job, as always she’s an excellent mum!” the park wrote. In the next few lines, they added more about the family living in the park.

“This brings the family to 5 in total. With just 52 of these Gibbons in 9 EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria) this little one is an important gibbon in the Ex-situ programme (EEPs), which are designed to maintain genetically diverse populations of threatened species,” the park added. They also thanked an individual named Stephen Corran at PicsByCorraste for “his patience” while taking the photos.

What do the pictures show?

The first image is a close-up of the newborn. In the second photo, the little one is seen nestled in its mother’s arm who is trying to feed it. The rest of the images also capture the little one's sweet interaction with its mother.

Check out the other photos of the little creature:

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies silvery gibbons as an endangered species, reports the Independent. This species is native to the Indonesian island of Java. Currently, only 2,000 members of the species are left in the wild.

