'Bhaut bahut badhai ho’: Internet celebrates as Lucknow cab drivers daughter joins CBI

A heartfelt conversation between a cab driver and his passenger has gone viral, capturing a proud father’s joy after his daughter was selected for a position in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The driver also mentions that his daughters achieved this milestone without attending coaching classes. (Instagram@sabkahriday)

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The video, shared on Instagram with the caption “Today I met Mr. Upendra Gupta, a cab driver in Lucknow, who shared how his two daughters achieved their dreams of joining the IAS and CBI,” has resonated widely, with viewers appreciating the father’s humility and pride.

In the clip, the driver excitedly shares the news, saying he has “become the father of a CBI officer.” When the passenger asks what he means, he explains that his daughter cleared the exam and secured a role in the agency. “Tell me, how happy I am to hear this. I am very happy,” he says, smiling as he drives.

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{{^usCountry}} The man goes on to reflect on the journey behind the achievement. He says he did not study much himself due to financial struggles but feels immense pride seeing his children succeed. “This is the greatest happiness for parents,” the passenger says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man goes on to reflect on the journey behind the achievement. He says he did not study much himself due to financial struggles but feels immense pride seeing his children succeed. “This is the greatest happiness for parents,” the passenger says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The driver also mentions that his daughters achieved this milestone without attending coaching classes, making the accomplishment even more meaningful for him. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver also mentions that his daughters achieved this milestone without attending coaching classes, making the accomplishment even more meaningful for him. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users have largely responded with warmth and admiration. Many praised the father’s dedication and said the moment reflects the true joy of parenting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users have largely responded with warmth and admiration. Many praised the father’s dedication and said the moment reflects the true joy of parenting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “ Bahut bahut bdhai ho uncle ji ko,” a user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “ Bahut bahut bdhai ho uncle ji ko,” a user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thank you bhai for capturing the experience, struggle and happiness of a father,” a second user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you bhai for capturing the experience, struggle and happiness of a father,” a second user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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