...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'Bhaut bahut badhai ho’: Internet celebrates as Lucknow cab drivers daughter joins CBI

In the clip, the driver excitedly shares the news, saying he has “become the father of a CBI officer.”

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 01:06 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
Advertisement

A heartfelt conversation between a cab driver and his passenger has gone viral, capturing a proud father’s joy after his daughter was selected for a position in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The driver also mentions that his daughters achieved this milestone without attending coaching classes. (Instagram@sabkahriday)

The video, shared on Instagram with the caption “Today I met Mr. Upendra Gupta, a cab driver in Lucknow, who shared how his two daughters achieved their dreams of joining the IAS and CBI,” has resonated widely, with viewers appreciating the father’s humility and pride.

In the clip, the driver excitedly shares the news, saying he has “become the father of a CBI officer.” When the passenger asks what he means, he explains that his daughter cleared the exam and secured a role in the agency. “Tell me, how happy I am to hear this. I am very happy,” he says, smiling as he drives.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

cab driver
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Home / Trending / 'Bhaut bahut badhai ho’: Internet celebrates as Lucknow cab drivers daughter joins CBI
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.