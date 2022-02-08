Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam. Watch

The Bengali song Kacha Badam has gone crazy viral on the Internet. In fact, if you are a regular user of the various social media platforms, then you may have seen at least one post related to this song. Sung by a peanut seller from West Bengal, many people are now using the song to share their dance videos. The latest inclusion to that list is a video by Prakashi Tomar dubbed as Shooter Dadi. The video has also prompted a reaction from Bhumi Pednekar too. For the uninitiated, she was a part of the movie Saand Ki Aankh based on lives of sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.

Prakashi Tomar posted the video on her personal Instagram page. She also posted multiple hashtags while sharing the video. The video shows her showcasing cool moves to the hit number.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,200 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments, including one from Bhumi Pednekar. She wrote “Wah Dadi,” along with three heart emoticons. A few others too posted the same emoji while showcasing their reactions to the video.

“Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dadi aap sabse energetic ho,” posted another. “Wow! So cool dadi,” expressed a third. Some also shared fire emoticons while reacting to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video showing Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam?