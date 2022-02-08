Home / Trending / Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam. Watch
trending

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam. Watch

Shooter Dadi posted the video on her personal Instagram page that received a reaction from actor Bhumi Pednekar.
The image, taken from the Instagram video that Bhumi Pednekar reacted to, shows Shooter Dadi grooving to Kacha Badam.(Instagram/@shooterdadi)
The image, taken from the Instagram video that Bhumi Pednekar reacted to, shows Shooter Dadi grooving to Kacha Badam.(Instagram/@shooterdadi)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Bengali song Kacha Badam has gone crazy viral on the Internet. In fact, if you are a regular user of the various social media platforms, then you may have seen at least one post related to this song. Sung by a peanut seller from West Bengal, many people are now using the song to share their dance videos. The latest inclusion to that list is a video by Prakashi Tomar dubbed as Shooter Dadi. The video has also prompted a reaction from Bhumi Pednekar too. For the uninitiated, she was a part of the movie Saand Ki Aankh based on lives of sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.

Prakashi Tomar posted the video on her personal Instagram page. She also posted multiple hashtags while sharing the video. The video shows her showcasing cool moves to the hit number.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,200 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments, including one from Bhumi Pednekar. She wrote “Wah Dadi,” along with three heart emoticons. A few others too posted the same emoji while showcasing their reactions to the video.

“Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dadi aap sabse energetic ho,” posted another. “Wow! So cool dadi,” expressed a third. Some also shared fire emoticons while reacting to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video showing Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram bhumi pednekar
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out