Big 4 employee says landlord threatened FIR after he brought woman friend home for 15 mins

A Kolkata-based professional claims that his landlord called his parents and threatened police action against him — all because he brought a woman friend over to his rented accommodation for 15 minutes. Arnab Saha, who works as an associate consultant at one of the Big 4 firms, wrote about the incident on X (formerly Twitter), wondering whether his landlord had any legal leg to stand on. A Kolkata man wrote about his unpleasant experience with his landlord.

“Landlords of Kolkata are the worst” “Landlords of Kolkata are the worst,” he opened his post, before describing the incident that led to his anger.

Saha said that on April 12, a woman friend wanted to use the washroom. He suggested that they go over to their place, where she could use the washroom before they step out.

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Within five minutes, the caretaker of the flat had informed the landlord that a woman was over at the flat.

"It's not even 5 mins, the caretaker of the flat called the owner [to say] that Arnab is bringing a girl here,” Saha said.

The flat owner called Saha, but his phone was on silent so he missed the call. When his tenant did not pick up, the landlord phoned Saha’s parents to threaten police action.