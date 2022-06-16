Big doggo enters store, stays there for hours before cops reunite him with human. Watch

There are certain stories on the Internet that often show a sweet ending to an unfavourable situation. Just like this incident where a dog entered a store and refused to leave. Bradenton Police Department took to their official Facebook page to share a video of the incident and how the policemen finally managed to rescue the pooch. There is a possibility that the share will leave you smiling.

“"So, he just WALKED in?" Earlier this week, Bradenton Police Officers responded to a call from the Dollar General on Manatee Ave. W. in reference to a giant dog that wouldn't leave - and they really needed to close the store. 135 lb. Bentley broke through a gate and walked a few blocks to the store, where he spent a couple of hours browsing. Clerks went about their business until they really needed to lock up! Bentley's Dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him. Fortunately, Bentley does have a microchip - or maybe a megachip?!,” they wrote.

The video opens to show the big dog standing inside the store. The clip also captures the policemen petting the dog and even clicking pictures with him. The adorable video ends with the pooch reuniting with its human.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 800 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The body cam is EVERYTHING!!!!!! Such good good stuff,” wrote a Facebook user. “He just wanted to check out the latest shipment of treats,” joked another. “He was just living his best life, sniffin out all the good deals... he definitely was a lil ole lady isle shopper in his past life. Kudos to the employees and LEO, great ending,” commented a third. “He's shopping for dog food, of course!” expressed a fourth.

