Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

The video is shared on the Instagram profile of the big doggo named Sterling Newton.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 01:31 PM IST
The image shows the big doggo and the little pup looking at each other.(Instagram/@lifeofsterlingnewton)

There are certain videos on the Internet that are not just sweet to watch but can leave you very happy. This clip showcasing a big doggo welcoming a tiny pup into the family perfectly fits that category. The clip has now won people’s hearts. Chances are, it’ll have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the big doggo named Sterling Newton. “Welcome to the family Colin… we love you already,” reads the caption shared along with the video. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score. It is a rendition of the song Accidentally in Love.

We won’t give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The clip is shared about nine hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered close to 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many wrote how the video is absolutely adorable. There were a few that expressed their love for the dogs.

“Congrats big bro Sterling!! And welcome Colin,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww, so exciting,” shared another. “OMG, the cutest,” expressed a third. “Captain Underpants and Corporal Underpants!” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

