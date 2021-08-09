Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

Furbabies, no matter young or old, often need some pampering. They can also get upset with their humans but a treat or two, a few ‘I’m sorries’, and some pats are all it usually takes for them to forgive and forget. This delightful video captures one such make up moment and it’s cute beyond words.

Posted on Reddit about a day ago, the video has actually been circulating online for a while. It features a fluffy doggo named Ralphie giving its mama some serious side-eye. The big pupper is upset with mama over something and the clip shows what mama does to earn Ralphie’s forgiveness.

In the video, the doggo’s mama is seen asking the doggo if he’s mad at her. His reaction makes it clear that he is. However, the moment he hears his mama say ‘sorry’, he forgives her and jumps in for a big cuddle.

Watch the sweet video below:

Posted some 22 hours ago, the video has collected over 31,000 upvotes and lots of comments from netizens.

“I love it! I sit there and will ask forgiveness if I see my dogs upset. Usually it’s because I managed to blame the wrong dog for tearing things up.

My apologies often involve treats, though, which is the main reason I get forgiven, I’m almost positive,” wrote a Reddit user. “What a cute baby bear!” added another. “Newfoundland dogs are the most dramatic, stubborn, bratty dogs I've ever owned. But it's worth it,” shared a third. “I love that ‘you know what you did’ look,” joked a fourth.

The video was posted on Ralphie’s own Instagram page earlier.

