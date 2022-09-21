Bihar youth wins one crore rupees by forming dream cricket team in fantasy game

In a life-changing moment, a youth from Bihar’s Bhojpur has won ₹1 crore as prize money from a virtual gaming platform called Dream11. He received the prize money after forming a “dream team” on the fantasy gaming app.

Identified as Saurav Kumar, the youth is a resident of Thakuri village of Charpokhari block in Bojhpur in Bihar. The virtual fantasy platform allows participants to choose players from both teams playing a real-life match. The participants win points based on the players’ performance during the live match. Based on the points, the winners get their prize money. Kumar won the award after trying his luck during theT20 match between India and Australia.

After the match, he was stunned and surprised when he received a message from the app that he had won one crore rupees. Expectedly, he is very happy after the win. He told Live Hindustan that he received about ₹70 lakh in his account as the rest of the money was deducted as tax. He has now turned into a local star after his win created a buzz.

Kumar shared that he has been trying to win big since 2019. During his gaming journey he has both lost and won thousands of rupees. He is presently pursuing his graduation. Besides his studies, he is interested in playing cricket.

