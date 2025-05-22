Bihar-based content creator recreates scenes from Laapataa Ladies, gets nod from lead actress Nitanshi Goel

In a heartwarming homage to Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, Bihar-based content creator Ankit Jha has captured the internet’s attention by recreating several iconic scenes from the film. Shared on his Instagram handle @pixel_wale_jhaji, the video has amassed over 100,000 views, drawing admiration from social media, including a special nod from the film’s lead actress herself. The actress took to the comments section to react. (Instagram/@pixel_wale_jhaji,)

The video opens with one of the movie’s most memorable lines: “English bol ke dikhaiye”, instantly hooking fans of the video. What follows is a meticulous recreation of scenes that mirror the tone, costume, setting, and expressions from the original movie. The attention to detail did not go unnoticed.

Nitanshi Goel, who played one of the lead roles in Laapataa Ladies, responded to the video in the comments section with a flower and sparkle emoji.

Take a look at the video:

Many lauded him for the striking resemblance his short video bore to the actual film sequences, praising his dedication and passion.

A user wrote, “Kudos to the team, amazing work brothers, keep going.”

Another added, “On point. every take, acting, makeup doesn't look like recreate. So perfectly done”

One user noted, “This felt like something straight out of a proper indie film. Loved how natural and honest it all looked. You’ve really made something special here”

A user wrote, “Best camera work.”

Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, which released in March 2024, has emerged as one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about films in recent years. Set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, the story follows a bizarre mix-up where two brides are mistakenly swapped during a train journey. One ends up being taken to the wrong home, while the other is left stranded at a rural railway station. The situation sets off a chain of events that are both humorous and socially poignant, as a kind-hearted and quirky police officer, Kishan (played by Ravi Kishan), investigates the case.

The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, was based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. It featured an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, and Ravi Kishan.

