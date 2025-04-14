Pakistani man infamous for shocking animal videos now kisses chained tiger. Video

A Pakistani content creator known for his shocking videos featuring wild animals has sparked yet another controversy. In his latest Instagram reel, Nouman Hassan is seen attempting to kiss a chained tiger. The tiger, visibly subdued and restrained, remains still throughout the interaction. Despite the apparent calm, the video has attracted significant attention and has left viewers questioning the safety and ethics of such stunts. A Pakistani man Nouman Hassan went viral after kissing a chained tiger in a video.(Instagram/Nouman Hassan)

Take a look here at the clip:

The clip has garnered over 181,000 views on Instagram, drawing mixed reactions—many of them expressing concern.

While some viewers have expressed admiration for Hassan’s bravery, the stunt has reignited conversations about the responsibility of influencers who engage with wild animals.

One user commented, “This is dangerous.” Another remarked, “I was scared just watching this clip.” Others emphasised the need for better treatment of animals, with one writing, “Wild animals need to be respected.”

Despite the concerns, Hassan continues to receive support from some followers who find his daring videos both entertaining and thrilling.

Another incident

This isn’t the first time the Pakistani content creator has courted controversy for his interactions with wild animals. In a previous video, he was seen casually petting a cheetah seated next to him on a sofa. As he stroked the big cat's head, it suddenly lashed out and scratched him, prompting him to quickly stand up and move away.

Watch the clip here:

That incident drew heavy criticism, with many questioning how such dangerous animals were being kept in domestic settings and used for content creation.