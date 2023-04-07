Bill Gates, Melinda Gates share adorable pics with grandchild

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of him holding his newborn grandchild born to his eldest daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar. Besides sharing the picture, Bill Gates also shared a short but sweet caption.

The image shows Bill Gates with his newborn grandchild.(Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” he wrote as he posted the image. The picture shows him sitting on a couch while holding his granddaughter.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received over 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated comments from different people. Many wrote “congratulations” while reacting to the post, including union minister Smriti Irani.

The newborn’s grandmother Melinda Gates, ex-wife of Bill Gates, also took to her Instagram page to share a post. “There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents,” she wrote. She also shared an image of her holding the little one.

Take a look at the post:

With over 61,000 likes, the post has also accumulated several comments from people. Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai reacted to the post and wrote, “Congratulations. Several others reacted in the same way. Some also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

