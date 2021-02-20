Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes
When it comes to experimentation with different food dishes, the Internet is filled with images of different concepts. While some of the dishes are celebrated for their unusual combo, a few others evoke questions and prompt people to share harsh reactions. Here’s another unique food combination that’s collecting a ton of reactions. It is biryani garnished with strawberries.
“We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it,” reads the caption shared alongside the picture. It was shared by a user of the micro-blogging site named Saad.
Take a look at the post
Since being posted a day ago, the tweet has gathered nearly 2,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they’re of different tastes.
“It is fruit pulav, not a biryani,” wrote a Twitter user. “Put some ketchup on it, freeze in the freezer and then smash it,” shared another. “Chicken biryani ke upar 5 strawberry laga diya toh Strawbiryani ban gaya?” expressed a third.
Here’s how others reacted:
