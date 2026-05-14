Biswas nahi ho raha’: CBSE topper Bhavya Ranjan who scored 100 in 4 subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared its Class XII exam results 2026 and Bhavya Ranjan emerged as the national topper in the humanities stream. She secured perfect 100s in four subjects, missing a flawless 500/500 total by just a single mark.

CBSE topper Bhavya Ranjan. (X/@SethSanjayMP)

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During an interview, the Ranchi girl from Oxford Public School revealed that she credits her success not just to her parents but also to her teachers and friends. She continued that she studied for productivity without keeping track of hours.

When asked how she was feeling after scoring so high and being the national topper, she said she is still in disbelief. “Biswas nahi ho raha.”

Ranjan said, “I often made small mistakes and lost points. Sometimes I felt disappointed, but then I focused on my shortcomings and achieved success. I never imagined I would become a national topper,” reported Live Hindustan.

Her mother, Vicki Gandhi, also reacted to her daughter’s success. “As a teacher, it is a matter of joy that a national topper from our school has emerged. Her success further motivates us to produce more toppers in the future. As a mother, Bhavya's success has made us proud.”

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{{^usCountry}} While Ranjan’s mother is a teacher and manages the junior section at her school, her father, Rajiv Ranjan, is a businessman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ranjan’s mother is a teacher and manages the junior section at her school, her father, Rajiv Ranjan, is a businessman. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ranjan said that she scored 100 out of 100 in four subjects - English, history, political science, and painting. She scored 99 in Economics. She secured 99.8%. What does she want to do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjan said that she scored 100 out of 100 in four subjects - English, history, political science, and painting. She scored 99 in Economics. She secured 99.8%. What does she want to do? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ranjan reportedly wants to prepare for the UPSC exam and top the examination. Congratulations pour in: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjan reportedly wants to prepare for the UPSC exam and top the examination. Congratulations pour in: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her success prompted many, including minister Sanjay Seth, to post praiseful X posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her success prompted many, including minister Sanjay Seth, to post praiseful X posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His translated post reads, “Ranchi’s daughter Bhavya has brought pride to the whole of Jharkhand and the entire country by topping the CBSE Class 12 examinations at the national level. This achievement is not merely the success of a single student, but a symbol of the hard work, discipline, and dedication of all those students who are tirelessly striving to turn their dreams into reality.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His translated post reads, “Ranchi’s daughter Bhavya has brought pride to the whole of Jharkhand and the entire country by topping the CBSE Class 12 examinations at the national level. This achievement is not merely the success of a single student, but a symbol of the hard work, discipline, and dedication of all those students who are tirelessly striving to turn their dreams into reality.” {{/usCountry}}

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He continued, “Today, the daughters of Ranchi are raising the flag of their talent on national and international platforms in the fields of education, sports, science, and beyond. This is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us. Heartfelt congratulations to Bhavya on this historic success, and infinite best wishes for a bright future.”

The minister of state for defence added, “At the same time, my hearty best wishes go to all the students who have succeeded in the CBSE Class 12 examinations. May you all continue to reach new heights in life—that is my heartfelt wish.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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