Bizarre butter chicken ice cream leaves netizens disgusted. Watch

Butter chicken is one of the most popular Indian curries of all time. One can easily find this dish at restaurants, cafes, and weddings and even make it at home. This dish is something that has been created and re-created a lot of times. While there are many fusion butter chicken recipes that one can try, would you ever have a butter chicken ice cream? Sounds a little weird, right? Well, a video of an eatery preparing butter chicken ice cream was shared online and it has left many netizens baffled.

In a video uploaded by Instagram food bloggers Aman and Chhavi (@foodvoodindia), you can see a chef scooping out butter chicken ice cream from a tray. First, the chef fills the serving bowl with ice cream, then he tops it with green chutney, and finally adds a piece of bread with the ice cream to serve it.

Check out the full video of the butter chicken ice cream here:

This video was shared a week ago. Since then, it has garnered more than two lakh views and over 3,600 likes. Many people have also commented on the video and given their reactions.

One Instagram user added, "Either I leave eating butter chicken or ice cream anyone, how crazy, man, that's too much experimenting and just ruining the authenticity of the real dishes." Someone also said, "I don't understand who got murdered here. The ice cream or the butter chicken?" A third person added, "You all are a menace to society. " Some other users have also reacted using emojis. What do you think about this fusion butter chicken ice cream? Would you like to taste it?