Bobby Deol signs flight attendant’s shirt as Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna interact in background

A video of a flight attendant's fangirl moment with Bobby Deol was shared on social media. The clip shows her all smiles as the actor signs his autograph on her shirt. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also seen in the video.

The image shows Bobby Deol giving his autograph with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna sitting in the background. (Instagram/@gitachetri9)

Instagram user Gita Chetri, whose profile says she is a blogger and a flight attendant, shared the video. “Bobby Deol signing,” she wrote as she posted the video.

The clip opens to show the inside of a private plane. While Chetri is seen standing, Bobby Deol is sitting on a seat behind her. The rest of the video shows the actor writing something on the white shirt Chetri is wearing. In the background, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen interacting with each other. The video is set to the background score of Arjan Vailly, a song from Sandeep Vanga’s film Animal.

Take a look at this video of Bobby Deol with the fan:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 4.7 lakh views. The post has also collected nearly 14,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“You don’t need a full movie for impact,” wrote an Instagram user, referencing Bobby Deol’s power-packed performance in the film Animal. “You are so lucky,” shared another. “I love this video,” posted a third.

Another video posted by Chetri also shows Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and other members of the Animal team signing their autographs on her shirt.

About the film Animal:

Animal is a recently released film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. This action drama revolves around the relationship between a son (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and his father (essayed by Anil Kapoor). Bobby Deol plays the role of the antagonist.