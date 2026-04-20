‘Booked a hotel for AC’: Bengaluru woman’s unique way to beat the heat goes viral

A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after sharing her unusual solution to deal with the city’s rising heat. Taking to Instagram, Priya Pal posted a video showing how she checked into a nearby hotel simply to enjoy air conditioning for the day.

A Bengaluru woman spent Sunday in a hotel with AC, saying it felt better than staying home.(Instagram/priyaa.pall )

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The clip captures her relaxing indoors, escaping the sweltering conditions outside. A text overlaid on the video reads, “We booked a hotel next our house only for this in Bengaluru”, hinting at the growing discomfort many residents are facing as temperatures climb.

The video quickly caught attention online, with many users relating to her struggle and others amused by the creative workaround.

‘Looks like a good decision’, she says

In the comments section, Priya elaborated on her decision, explaining the circumstances that led to it. She wrote, “Because initially we thought it would rain soon, but it didn’t. We looked for a cooler or AC, but everything is unavailable and will take seven days to be delivered. Renting is also unavailable in my area currently due to high demand. So we somehow booked a cooler online and decided to spend Sunday in a hotel, watching Netflix and chilling instead of going out to eat. Looks like a good decision to me.”

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{{^usCountry}} She captioned the video, “Ab nhi ho rha AC ke bina”, expressing her frustration with the heat and lack of cooling options. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She captioned the video, “Ab nhi ho rha AC ke bina”, expressing her frustration with the heat and lack of cooling options. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts with humour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts with humour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video sparked a wave of reactions, with several users sharing similar experiences and opinions in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video sparked a wave of reactions, with several users sharing similar experiences and opinions in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “At this point, this actually makes sense.” Another said, “Bengaluru weather really said surprise this year.” A third commented, “This is honestly a smart hack, not even joking.”

Some users highlighted the rising demand for cooling appliances. “AC and cooler stocks are gone everywhere, same situation here,” one person noted. Another added, “People are doing everything just to survive this heat.”

Others responded with humour. “Netflix and chill with full AC sounds like a perfect Sunday,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is the kind of luxury we all need right now.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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