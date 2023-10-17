Border Collie saves the day by bringing Husky back to pet parent

Some dogs love to impress their pet parents and often go out of their way to do so. They learn tricks, follow commands and whatnot. And this video that is going crazy viral on X shows how a dog pleased its owner. It shows a Border Collie pulling back a Husky to its pet parent after the latter runs away.

Border Collie pulling Husky back to its human. (X/@Yoda4ever)

“Difference between Border Collie and Husky,” reads the caption of the video shared on X by an account called ‘Yog’. The video opens to show a Husky and a Border Collie strolling with their pet owner, both securely leashed. As the video goes on, the pet parent accidentally loses hold of the Husky’s leash. What happens next will leave you in awe. The Border Collie voluntarily hands its own leash to the pet parent and proceeds to retrieve the Husky.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on October 14 on X. It has since gone crazy viral with over 19.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has received comments from netizens.

Check out how people reacted to this viral video:

“I still prefer a Husky,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Border Collies are so smart!”

“I can’t see the difference because both of them look so cute,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Absolutely! I used to have a husky! Know it well. LOL.”

“What a cute Husky!” remarked a fifth.

A sixth joined, “OMG! This is so cute. He’s a really good boy.”

“This is great,” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this viral video of a Border Collie and a Husky?

