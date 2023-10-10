Mexican team adopts dog who invaded the pitch during football match

During a football match between Alebrijes Oaxaca and Dorados on September 28, a dog gatecrashed the pitch and took possession of the ball. A video of the incident has been going viral and is winning the hearts of people. After the match, the winning team, Alebrijes Oaxaca, adopted the dog. Mexican football team Alebrijes Oaxaca adopted this dog who briefly interrupted the match. (X/@AlebrijesOaxaca)

“This good boi stole the football during a Mexican second division match and caused complete chaos on the field,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

The video shows the dog holding the ball in his mouth while running on the pitch. Despite the security guards’ best efforts to catch the playful pooch, they were unsuccessful. However, one of the players eventually managed to grab hold of the dog, much to the delight of the cheering crowd, who thoroughly enjoyed the unexpected interruption.

Watch the video of this dog playing with the ball on the field:

Post match, Alebrijes Oaxaca posted a picture of the dog on X and shared that they had adopted him. “Our new best friend is fine and with us in #TemploAlebrije after having debuted in @LigaMXExpansion,” reads the caption alongside the picture when translated from Spanish to English.

A day later, they shared another update on the dog. “Our new reinforcement underwent his medical tests to be officially provided in the coming days,” reads the caption, when translated into English, written alongside two pictures of the dog.

Since being shared, the posts have accumulated numerous views and likes. Additionally, it has raked up a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Unacceptable! Doggo definitely deserved a yellow card and belly rubs for that foul,” posted an individual.

Another added, “He won the hearts of the fans!”

“Let’s hope he gets his uniform soon,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “He probably has the best time playing ball and people chasing him, he felt loved.”

