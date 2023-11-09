Boy calls 911 asking for a hug from police. Here's what happens next

In a heartwarming incident, a boy got a sweet surprise from a cop who responded to his 911 call. A video shows how the officer embraced the kid after knowing that he called the emergency number to get a hug from the police. However, that is not all. The wonderful video also shows the officer giving him an impromptu lesson about the ‘importance of the emergency line’.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook that was recorded in the bodycam worn by the responding officer. “Accidental 911 call leads to heartwarming moment,” they wrote.

“Body-worn camera captures the moment a #teamHCSO deputy responded to a call from a young boy who dialled 911 not because of an emergency, but because he simply wanted to hug a deputy. Deputy Pracht shared a hug, and took a moment to teach the importance of the emergency line while spreading love,” they added.

The video opens to show Deputy Pracht telling a woman that the police received a call from their house. She soon calls her son to ask him if he made the call. The kid says he did, and on being asked why he made the call, the young one explains that he did it to get a hug from a cop. What follows next will melt your heart into a puddle.

Deputy Pracht steps forward to give a big hug to the kid. He then goes on to explain how 911 is only for those instances when there is an actual emergency.

Take a look at this sweet video involving a 911 call:

The video was posted on November 2. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 28,000 views. The share has also collected close to 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Facebook users react to this video?

“Thank you, sir, for being patient with this child and explaining things. A very kind thing to do. Mom, take him by the police station for a visit, or by the fire station. It would mean so much to him,” suggested a Facebook user. “Thanks to the deputy for being so good,” praised another.

“Very cute and real moment! The kindness and compassion of HCSO deputies and staff don’t go unnoticed in our community! Love HCSO! Thank you for your service!” added a third. “Such a sweet moment for all. Thank you to the police officer for the kind explanation. I am sure the hug was very appreciated by the boy and the officer,” wrote a fourth.

