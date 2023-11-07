Kid in China writes apology letter after scratching car, asks if he can pay damages in instalments

In an incident that took place in China, a kid demonstrated a remarkable level of honesty and innocence. As per reports, the little one accidentally scratched a car while playing. Instead of running away, the boy took responsibility for his mistake and left a note for the car owner. He even asked if he could pay the damage in “instalments”. The story of a boy's apology note to a car owner will tug at your heartstrings (Representative image). (Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

The car owner, Xu, discovered a “slight scratch” on her vehicle, and since it “wasn’t too serious” she didn’t pay any attention to it, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP). However, while driving out of her community, she received a note from the security guard along with a 50 yuan note.

“Apology letter: Yesterday, I scratched your car with a wooden stick and felt extremely guilty. Right now, I only have 50 yuan. How much will it cost to repair your car? Can I pay in instalments? I’m sorry,” the boy wrote in the note.

At first, Xu found the whole incident funny. “Later I felt that the child was very brave, willing to take responsibility for his mistake, and proactively seeking a remedy. He also wrote in the letter that if 50 yuan was not enough, he could pay in instalments, which made me think he’s a very clever kid,” Xu told the outlet.

Later Xu also met the kid with her husband. They told him that they accepted his apology as he wrote the letter very seriously. “Later, we told him that because he had behaved so well and was willing to take responsibility for his actions, he could have the 50 yuan back as a reward,” Xu added.

What did netizens say?

The story soon made its way onto the Chinese social networking platform Weibo, reports SCMP. Expectedly, the endearing tale tugged at people’s heartstrings.

“He wrote the letter very diligently. The car owner is also great,” an individual wrote. “This child’s parents must have great values,” another added. “Cute kid, kind car owner, and a perfect ending,” a third joined.

