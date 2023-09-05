Teen saves elderly man’s life with Heimlich maneuver. He learned it on social media

A 16-year-old boy is receiving tons of love from netizens after a video showing him saving an elderly man’s life was shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video shows how the boy uses the Heimlich maneuver to save the man’s life who choked on his food. The image shows a teen saving an elderly man's life. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“16-year-old saves elderly man who was choking on food: Security camera captures the moment an elderly man begins choking on his food while eating in a restaurant. The man was saved by a 16-year-old culinary student who was doing his internship in the shop,” reads the caption.

The caption further explains that the “student quickly went over to the customer and first slapped him on the back.” When that did work, he applied the Heimlich maneuver. Turns out, he recently learned about this first-aid procedure on social media.

Take a look at this video that shows the boy saving the man’s life:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Sometimes heroes wear aprons,” posted an Instagram user. “How he continued to hold him,” joined another. “I really wish everyone knew this manoeuvre and how to practice first aid on top. You never know when you need it. Love this and that it had a happy ending,” added a third. “He’s a hero! Look at how caring and gentle he is to that man. Great job young man!” expressed a fourth. “Holding my breath the whole time, omg! What an angel that young boy!” wrote a fifth.