Man stranded in raging flood for six hours saved. Video shows ‘harrowing’ rescue mission

A video of a man being rescued from a raging flood after being stuck for over six hours was posted online. Shared on the official Instagram page of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video shows how a rescuer saves the man by leaning in from a helicopter. The image shows the man being rescued from a flood.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

The video is posted along with a descriptive caption. “Today, a harrowing rescue mission unfolded inches above swirling floodwaters. Thanks to an impressive team effort, a great tragedy was averted and a man’s life was saved,” it reads.

The next few lines explain how the man got stuck in the flood while driving a tanker. They also capture the man’s plight who was caught in the flood with the threat of water levels rising “very quickly.” Not just that, the tanker that was filled with petrol which added to the already existing danger. Thankfully, this is when Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Aerial Unit sprung into action. They immediately spotted the tanker and went on to rescue the driver standing on its roof.

Take a look at the video that shows the heart-stopping rescue mission:

“Oh my goodness this is so frightening and I have never been more proud of the boys!!!! Bless this man!!!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This made my heart stop. I’m so glad there was a happy ending. Honestly, the work you do never ceases to amaze me. Thank you. You are all angels on earth,” commented another. “Bravo to the rescue team. Well done,” wrote a third.