Brain teaser: Are you smart enough to guess the vegetables by these emojis?

Brain teasers are fun to solve and challenge you to find solutions to the problems using unusual ways. Are you someone who loves solving such puzzles? Then here is a video that will leave you happy and entertained. Shared on YouTube, the video shows a combination of emojis using which you have to guess the names of various vegetables. Are you ready for the fun challenge?

Brain teaser: Can you guess the name of the vegetable from this emojis? (YouTube/@PlanetwormRiddlesTests33)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on a YouTube channel called Planetworm Riddles & Tests. The channel is filled with interesting puzzles that can leave you thoroughly amused. The video in question shows different emojis clubbed together. Using those emoticons, you have to come up with the name of a vegetable. There are multiple questions shown in the video. However, the trick is to identify each veggie before the answer appears on the screen.

Take a look at the emoji riddle to see how many questions you can solve:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did the questions leave you baffled? Or were they easy to solve? Several YouTube users took to the comments section of the video to share their opinions about the puzzle. A few also posted their answers.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the viral brain puzzle video:

“My husband got 12, and I got 10. Very cool video. Hope there's more to do. Very fun,” commented a YouTube user. “Such an easy and interesting game. I love it,” expressed another. “Yooohoo! I guessed all of them without pausing. This was so fun,” shared a third. “This video is really very interesting and thank you for making this kind of video,” posted a fourth. “Wow! Great! And mind relaxing!” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the video has received thousands of views. What are your thoughts on the video? How many vegetables could you guess correctly?