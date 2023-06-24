Brain Teaser: You’re a maths genius if you can solve this puzzle

Brain teasers have been a timeless source of fascination. They can captivate our minds and make us think outside the box. Now, a brain teaser that is doing the rounds on social media is leaving people scratching their heads. This particular puzzle has values assigned to a caterpillar, leaves, and fruit. Using this information, one is challenged to solve a seemingly simple puzzle. Do you think you can solve it correctly? Brain Teaser: Can you solve the last row of this puzzle?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

The brain teaser was recently posted on the Puzzle Tricks Twitter page. The puzzle consists of a visual with leaves, a caterpillar, and a fruit, each assigned a specific value. The challenge lies in deciphering the value of the fourth row, which contains fruit, a caterpillar, and leaves. The first row of leaves adds up to 15, while the sum of caterpillars in the second row is 9. The third row shows two fruits with leaves but a fruit with a caterpillar that, when combined, equates to 30. Using this information, can you deduce the value of the fourth row?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Were you able to crack the perplexing brain teaser? If not, here’s a helpful hint. The solution to this puzzle lies in applying the BODMAS rule. Furthermore, the fruit in the fourth row includes a caterpillar, and there are six leaves, unlike the five leaves in the first row.

Since being shared on June 23, the brain teaser has accumulated over 44,500 views. Additionally, it has also received numerous likes and comments. While many commented “30,” others wrote “39”. Some even typed “25” as the answer.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“(9+3) + 6 x 3 = 30,” commented an individual. Another added, “39.... These are 6 leaves in the last equation and also an insect on one of those leaves... 12+ 9*3= 39.” “Tricky, the 3rd line should be 29 instead of 30,” expressed a third.

