A bear lost his bowtie among this sea of flowers. Can you help him find it?

From numerical conundrums to visual puzzles and wordplay, social media is your gateway to a never-ending supply of mental workouts and brain-boosting challenges. And if you just typed in ‘brain teaser’ in the search bar of your preferred search engine, we have an intriguing picture that will put your skills to the test. The baffling brain teaser challenges people to find a hidden bowtie camouflaged amidst a sprawling sea of vibrant flowers. Are you up for the challenge? Can you surpass those who found the bowtie in just fifteen seconds? Brain Teaser: Can you help bear find his bowtie?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

Also Read| Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a bird with a unique hat?

“Can you help bear find his bowtie?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook by Gergely Dudás. The brain teaser shows a bear amid a sprawling expanse of vibrant summer and spring flowers, desperately seeking his misplaced bowtie. Can you find him find his bowtie amidst the colourful floral landscape?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared on June 19 on Facebook, the share has accumulated close to 1,000 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“Got it. Love the colours,” posted an individual. Another added, “Found it! He is looking in the wrong direction.” “Found it!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “I didn’t find it without help, but I love this.” “Found it!! Took about 15 seconds!” wrote a fifth. A sixth shared, “Very easy!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON