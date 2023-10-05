Brain teaser: Are you smart enough to tell the value of lemons and lemonade?

Brain teasers are a fun way to keep one’s mind busy. It not only makes a person think deeply about the solution but also makes them run their mind in creative ways. So, if you’re someone who loves to solve brain teasers, we have a challenge for you!

Can you find the answer for this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a puzzle that is going viral on social media, you need to calculate the sum of lemon juice and a lemon. The question states, if two lemons equate to 64, two lemonades equate to 04, then what will be the value of two lemons and one lemonade?

Do you think you can solve this?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 8,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

Several people said that the correct answer is "32." A few others also mentioned "36," and "60" as the solutions. What is the correct answer as per you?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. The brainteaser displays various emojis together with their corresponding sums and products. To answer the final equation, one must identify the specific values of each of these emoticons and apply them.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!